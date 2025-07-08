By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Video could play a big role in Kent’s trial for shooting a police officer
Officer’s bodycam recorded gunfire and blood
Anthony Kent with defender
Anthony Kent, right, and his lead attorney, Chief Public Defender Renata Newbill-Jallow, left, react to a comment from one of the prosecutors during Monday's pretrial motions hearing. (AL HACKLE/staff)
When and if the case against Anthony DeJarion Kent for the April 16, 2024 shooting of a Statesboro police officer goes before the jury, a central part of the evidence will likely be video from officers’ body-worn cameras. Judge Ronald K. “Ronnie” Thompson, during a pretrial motions hearing Monday, said videos from the shooting encounter itself and the police capture of Kent a short time later would be allowed. The judge temporarily left it an open question whether a half-hour audio recording from a Georgia Bureau of Investigation jailhouse interview of Kent in the wee hours of the next morning would be admissible, after a GBI agent testified that Kent appeared to have been under the influence of “the remnants of something” at the time. But while the defense attorneys – Ogeechee Circuit Chief Public Defender Reneta Newbill-Jallow and Public Defender Kirk Cheney – challenged the admissibility of some recorded materials, nobody questioned that Kent shot Advanced Patrol Officer Joey Deloach that evening in the parking lot at Copper Beech Townhomes.
