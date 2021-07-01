VFW hosts public reading of Declaration Monday

VFW Boswell A. Johnson Post 10825 members will perform a public reading of the Declaration of Independence, 10 a.m. Monday, July 5 in front of the Bulloch County Judicial Annex on the corner of Siebald Street and Courtland Street.

This is the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post's second annual reading of this kind, meant to commemorate the origin and meaning of Independence Day. Everyone is invited.

The open-air location is the same one where American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90, a separate veterans' organization but with some members in common, held its Memorial Day wreath-laying and intoning of names.