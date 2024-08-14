Vandy’s on Vine to reopen Aug. 21

Closed for the past six weeks to put on a new roof and remodel the interior, Vandy’s on Vine will welcome folks back into the iconic restaurant next Wednesday – Aug. 21.



“When an issue came up where we had to replace the roof, we knew we had to close for that, so we decided to really work on the interior, as well,” said Michael Blackmon, who has managed Vandy’s on Vine since 2021 for DVT Enterprises and owner Darin Van Tassell.

In addition to new floors, exposing the wood ceiling, redoing to kitchen and lots of fresh paint, Blackmon said customers will see new menu items, and some old favorites from the Vandy’s at the Mall restaurant available to order in the coming days, weeks and months.

“I have to give credit where it’s due,” Blackmon said. “Dolan’s is a great little restaurant and it has made us raise our game. I check their specials every day and I say ‘We need to do some things like that.’”

Sisters Mary Beth Brown and Lazar Oglesby opened Dolan’s Bar-B-Que on South Main Street in 2021.

So, Blackmon said DVT Enterprises hired more people on the culinary side, including Michael Price, who just completed 20 years as a lead chef in Georgia Southern University’s culinary sciences area. During part of his time at GS, Price was the private chef for the president of the university.

Michael Price, left, and Michael Blackmon have been working with contractors for the past three weeks on a full remodel of the interior of Vandy's on Vine in downtown Statesboro. The restaurant is scheduled to reopen to the public next Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (JIM HEALY/staff)



As a professional chef, Price will oversee the food service at Vandy’s, The Clubhouse and Ibis Catering, which are part of DVT Enterprises, as well, Blackmon said.

“This place has been a gathering place that dates back for generations,” Price said. “We hope to put our own stamp on it, honoring that tradition.”

Barbecue always will be the staple at Vandy’s as it has been since it first opened 95 years ago in 1929, and Blackmon said baby back ribs, brisket and other smoked meats soon will be available to order.

He said a new hood system in the kitchen would “enlarge our cooking space, which will open up more possibilities to cook for the menu.”

And some of the new menu possibilities will include dishes that were available at the Vandy’s mall restaurant until in closed in January 2021.

“Kind of unique items that were at the mall,” Blackmon said. “Like the Chicken BLT sandwich. People still ask if we have that. We’ll bring that back and some other different items that were on the mall menu.”

Also, Blackmon said Vandy’s favorites aren’t going anywhere.

“We’ll have chopped pork and stew, as always.”

Gin Rogers came over to the Vandy’s on Vine location from the mall restaurant when it closed. She is looking forward to serving, once again, her long-time customers next week.

“It will be great working again and seeing old friends,” she said. “Vandy’s has been here for 95 years. We’re almost 100. I think that’s pretty remarkable.”

