Two victims in Saturday Hwy. 301 crash identified

A head-on crash Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31, between an SUV and a large van on U.S. Highway 301 north of Claxton left three people dead at the scene, two others flown by helicopter to a Savannah trauma center and a sixth person taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. As Labor Day weekend drew to a close Monday evening, investigators were still attempting to notify all next of kin and had not released names from the accident that involved four Haitian nationals, all adults, in one vehicle and two Hispanic men in the other. But by Wednesday, two of the deceased individuals, a man and a woman, had been identified, and although one of the survivors reportedly remained hospitalized in critical condition, one had gone home soon after the crash and another was recovering after surgery, according to an investigating trooper.