Two sought in robbery at Lowe's in Rincon

By BARBARA AUGSDORFER

baugsdorfer@effinghamherald.net





RINCON – The Rincon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating two people who stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise and assaulted a 68-year-old Lowe’s employee who made contact with them as they exited the store, which ended up costing the employee her job.

On June 25, three subjects went inside the Lowes store on Highway 21 South in Rincon. According to police reports, they loaded multiple items into shopping carts and exited the store without paying for the merchandise. Lowes employee Donna Hansbrough attempted to stop one of the subjects by grabbing the shopping cart. Hansbrough did not at any time make contact with any person, according to the report.

Donna Hansbrough



According to police reports, the cart that Hansbrough grabbed was in possession of subject Takyah Berry. After Hansbrough grabbed the cart, Berry struck Hansbrough in the face three times causing the victim’s right eye to swell and blacken.

The total value of the stolen merchandise was estimated at $2,101. The two male subjects were identified as Jarmar Lawton and Joseph Berry. Joseph Berry and Takyah Berry are uncle and niece.

Hans- brough was terminated by Lowes for attempting to stop the theft. Lowes stated that Hansbrough’s actions (grabbing the cart) was a violation of company policy. Hansbrough worked for Lowes for 13 years.

Takyah Berry and Joseph Berry are still at large. Call the Rincon Police Department at (912) 826-5200 with any information of their whereabouts.

Joseph Berry



Takyah Berry





