Two soldiers killed in vehicle accident at Fort Stewart training area identified

FORT STEWART – The 3rd Infantry Division has identified the two soldiers who died in a single-vehicle accident Jan. 30 during an exercise in the Fort Stewart training area.

According to a release from LTC Angel Tomko with 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs, the deceased are Staff Sgt. Shelbe Butner and Spc. Jacob Mullen, both motor transport operators. They were assigned to 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

“Our hearts are broken at this devastating loss,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, “Shelbe and Jacob were honored and highly respected Soldiers of the Marne Division, and our thoughts and prayers are with their Families and fellow Soldiers at this incredibly difficult time.”

Butner and Mullen were participating in a combat training exercise near Camp Oliver. While operating their Joint Light Tactical Vehicle under blackout conditions, they rolled off a road into standing water. Soldiers from their unit responded to the accident and rendered first aid, to include performing CPR, until emergency services arrived.

Evans County’s Claxton Fire Department, through a mutual aid agreement with the installation’s Fort Stewart Directorate of Emergency Services, arrived on scene within 20 minutes of receiving the emergency call.

Fort Stewart Fire Emergency Services arrived shortly thereafter along with Fort Stewart Military Police; Fort Stewart Conservation Law Enforcement; and Fort Stewart Emergency Medical Services. Additional mutual aid response was provided by Bryan County and Evans County first responders.

Butner, 28, a Missouri native served in the Army for nine years. Her awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Air Assault Badge, and the Drill Sergeant Badge.

Mullen, 25, a Maryland native, served in the Army for seven years and was previously deployed to Poland. His awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Spc. Jacob Mullen - photo by Fort Stewart PAO



The U.S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the XVIII Airborne Corps are investigating the incident.

The division is providing resources to the families and soldiers to support the mental and emotional wellbeing of those who served with Butner and Mullen.