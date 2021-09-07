Two SC men charged in catalytic converter theft

Two South Carolina men face multiple charges, including firearm and conspiracy charges, after deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office suspected illegal activity on routine patrol.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours of Aug. 21 Sgt. Jason Borne and Deputy Jeremy Hall encountered a suspicious vehicle parked with its lights off in the parking lot of a business on North Main St. occupied by Robert Glover and Nicholas Glover. Borne and Hall were aware of a series of recent catalytic converter thefts in Bulloch County, the release stated.

Borne and Hall conducted an investigative stop of the vehicle and believed there was possible criminal activity in progress due to the location, time and actions of the occupants of the vehicle. According to the release, K-9 Cpl. Dustin Lanier and his canine partner, Pike, arrived on the scene to assist.

During the investigation, deputies recovered multiple tools that were commonly used to cut catalytic converters and commit burglaries, the release stated. Deputies also seized an illegally possessed firearm and found a catalytic converter that appeared to have been removed from a vehicle.

Robert Glover, 48, of Hayes St. in Gilbert, SC, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, conspiracy to commit a felony/ criminal damage second degree, possession of tools for commission of a crime and criminal attempt to commit a felony/theft by taking.

Nicholas Glover, 36, of Bamberg, SC, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, conspiracy to commit a felony/ criminal damage second degree, possession of tools for commission of a crime and criminal attempt to commit a felony/theft by taking, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers and false statements or writings to conceal facts.

Sheriff Noel Brown commended Sgt. Borne and Deputy Hall “for their attention to detail and willingness to take additional investigative steps, which most likely prevented additional thefts of catalytic converters.”

Brown said that damage done to vehicles in these cases is often times much more costly than the catalytic converter itself.

This investigation remains active, according to the release and anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Jonathan Fadden at (912) 764-1747.