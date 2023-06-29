Two homicide charges filed in May Zettwell Road wreck

A Rincon woman faces two charges of felony homicide by vehicle for the deaths of a Statesboro woman and her own son stemming from a May 11 accident in Statesboro.

Cpl. Zach Parker with the Georgia State Patrol said arrest warrants were sworn out June 20 against Amanda Craven following an investigation by the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Reconstruction Team (SCRT). The investigation determined Craven, 28, was at fault for the collision that left Jennifer Jenkins dead at the scene and her 3-year-old son, Mason Craven, fatally injured.

Mason Craven survived the accident, but died May 31, at a Savannah hospital, Parker said.

According to Senior Trooper Jamey Holloway with the Georgia State Patrol Post 45 in Statesboro, Amanda Craven was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado north on Zettwell Road, just east of Mill Creek Park, on the morning of May 11. Jenkins, of Zettwell Road, was driving her 2002 Chevrolet Suburban south on Zettwell.

“Just south of J.A. Hart Road, the driver of the Silverado became distracted with her child in the back seat,” Holloway said. “She took her eyes off the road and veered into the southbound lane and struck the Suburban.”

Holloway described the collision as “front headlight to front headlight.”

Emergency fire and rescue vehicles are shown at the scene of a fatal accident Thursday morning on Zetwell Road, east of Mill Creek Park. - photo by Special to the Herald



Jenkins, who Holloway said, was wearing her seat belt, was “deceased at the scene.”

Craven’s son traveling in the backseat was found with no pulse when emergency crews arrived on the scene, Holloway said.

“They got a pulse and he was life-flighted to a hospital in Savannah,” Holloway said.

Holloway said the boy “was not properly restrained in the vehicle” when the accident occurred, though the SCRT investigation did not determine whether he was or not. Craven’s charges include a seatbelt citation for her child.

Craven, of Goshen Road in Rincon, also is charged with DUI-less safe-drugs, though Parker said the final results of her blood test are not complete.

“Ms. Craven was suspected under the influence at the time of the crash because of her mannerisms and because of the interactions Trooper Holloway had with her,” Parker said.

Holloway said Craven was “not looking at the road at the time of the accident and never saw the other vehicle she hit.” Also, he said she was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered “some injuries” and was treated and released at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

In addition to the two felony homicide charges and seatbelt citation, Craven faces the following charges: – DUI less safe drugs, DUI/child endangerment/misdemeanor, reckless driving, driver to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane and driving on wrong side of roadway,

Jennifer Jenkins

Jenkins was 53 at the time of her death and was known as "Mama Jenni" to her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Ronnie Jenkins; three children, Jennakae (Tyler Wilson), Mackenzie and John; her father, Hobson Robinson; her sister, Susan Williams; a brother, Samuel Robinson (Rebecca); and three nephews, Hunter Williams, Lane Williams and Noah Robinson.