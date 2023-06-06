Two Glennville men arrested in drug raid

Two Glennville men were arrested on drug charges last week following a multi-agency investigation that included both the Tattnall County Sheriff's Office and the Glennville Police Department.



According to a weekend release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Glennville residents Tyatris Bacon, 34, and Jazman Bacon, 37, were part of a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Tattnall County Sheriff and Glennville Police.

Tyatris Bacon was charged Thursday with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of sale of cocaine. Jazmen Bacon was charged Thursday with sale of cocaine.

On Thursday, the Tattnall County Sheriff's Office, Glennville Police Department, and the GBI executed a search warrant at 413 Jones Street in Glennville. GBI agents seized a quantity of crack cocaine, multi-colored tablets suspected to be ecstasy, a quantity of marijuana along with some magazines and ammunition.

Tyatris Bacon and Jazmen Bacon were both booked at the Tattnall County Jail.

"Multiple agencies conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Glennville, Tattnall County and promote a safer place for productive citizens," the release stated.

The GBI's Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.

Anyone with information related to drug activity is asked to call the Tattnall County Sheriff's Office at (912) 557-6777, Glennville Police Department at (912) 654-2103 or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345.

Anonymous tips also may be submitted by calling (800)-597- 8477, or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.