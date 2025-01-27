Two found dead inside Statesboro apartment from gunshot wounds

Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning inside an apartment on South Zetterower Ave., but police do not believe anyone else was involved in their deaths.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, SPD officers and detectives responded to an apartment on South Zetterower for two persons reported dead of gunshot wounds at the location. Officers confirmed that information and the scene was secured pending issuance of a search warrant, Akins said.

“Detectives processed the scene for most of the day and interviewed several persons familiar with the decedents, identified as Dacaris Carr, 22, of Statesboro and Maneia Stephens, 17, of Goodwater, Alabama, Akins said in the release. “Detectives were able to establish that there was a preexisting relationship between Carr and Stephens.”

Akins said the bodies of Carr and Stephens will be transported to the GBI’s Coastal Regional Crime Lab for autopsies.

“At this time. the evidence suggests that no other parties were involved in the incident and that there are no outstanding suspects,” Akins said. “A final determination of the cause and manner of the deaths will be established by the Crime Lab after autopsies are performed.”