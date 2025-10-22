Two dead, one flown to Savannah hospital after head-on collision on Highway 301 southbound

Two people were killed and another was flown to a Savannah hospital with critical injuries after a head-on collision Tuesday evening about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 301 southbound.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Daniel Gay said a vehicle heading north on Highway 301 towards Statesboro crossed over into the southbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch in front of the Georgia State Patrol Post station on 301, just south of the Ogeechee Technical College campus.

Gay said the two people who were traveling in the northbound lane that hit the southbound vehicle died at the scene. An AirEvac helicopter landed at the scene and was flying the victim in the southbound vehicle to a Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.

An AirEvac helicopter is shown at left ready to airlift an accident victim from the Tuesday evening wreck on Highway 301 to a Savannah hospital with critical injuries. - photo by Jason Martin



The trooper did not know what caused the northbound vehicle to veer into the southbound lanes.

No names of the victims were released.

Traffic remained blocked on Highway 301 heading southbound towards Claxton until about 10:15 p.m.

The Statesboro Herald will update this story when more information is available.