Two arrested in “Facebook drama” shooting

After two weeks of investigation, sheriff’s deputies charged two men in a shooting on Old Groveland Road near Nevils.

Gunner William Fulton, 21, and William Adam Fulton, 44, both of a Lem Lanier Road, Pembroke address, were booked into the Bulloch County Jail late Wednesday on charges stemming from a fight spawned by “Facebook drama,” said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens. The fight took place May 6 in the middle of the highway, between 2395 and 2400 Old Groveland Road, he said.

Three people involved in a fight among about a dozen people were hospitalized after the fight, during which gunshots were fired. Two men who suffered “non-life threatening” gunshot wounds were airlifted to Savannah, while another man was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro for possibly broken bones and other serious but noncritical injuries, Hutchens said.

Others were involved, including a woman who suffered some type of head/facial injuries that did not require immediate medical care, he said. During the fight spawned by social media comments about each other, some struggled over a handgun.

Hutchens said it is not clear what the social media posts were about, just that the comments sparked a dispute.

During the investigation, some suspects were hospitalized and that delayed arrests, Hutchens said. Further charges are possible.

Gunner Fulton faces a charge of simple battery. Adam Fulton is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, and one count of discharging a firearm on or near a public highway.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Hutchens at 912-764-8888.

