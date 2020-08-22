Twin City man charged in shooting death outside Statesboro bar

A Twin City man faces murder charges after the shooting death early Saturday morning of a Statesboro man outside a bar near the Georgia Southern University campus.

Statesboro Police said Lephilip Wright, 34, of Tami and Sheri Lane was shot and killed around 1:45 a.m. Saturday by Victor Boatwright of Twin City in the parking lot shared by Cowboys Bar and Grill and Smoke Crave at 200 Lanier Drive, across the street from Paulson Stadium.

Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said officers were dispatched to the Lanier Drive address in response to a report of shots fired.

“Upon arrival officers located a male laying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Akins said in a release. “The victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center by Bulloch County EMS where he was pronounced deceased.”

Akins said the victim was originally from East Dublin, Ga., and his next of kin was notified of his death.

Akins said Statesboro PD detectives also responded to the scene and began an investigation – interviewing multiple witnesses, processing the crime scene and gathering physical evidence.

“Probable cause was developed to charge Victor Boatwright of Twin City with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault,” Akins said.

Boatwright, 25, was taken into custody with the assistance of deputies with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he awaits further judicial action, Akins said. Neither the suspect nor victim is affiliated with Georgia Southern University.

Akins asks the anyone with information regarding the case should contact Det. Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

“We would like to thank (our) law enforcement partners, the Georgia Southern University Police Department and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance,” Akins said.