Transportation public forum set for Sept. 19

The City of Statesboro and Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will hold a public open house about the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan Thursday, Sept. 19 from 6-8 p.m. inside Statesboro First United Methodist Church at 101 South Main Street.

Members of the public are invited to share their ideas and provide feedback on proposed transportation projects in Bulloch County.

"Updating our Long Range Transportation Plan will assist the city and county with identifying problem areas in our existing traffic plans and help us prioritize future transportation infrastructure projects," said John Washington, director of Public Works & Engineering for Statesboro.

The City and County have contracted Goodwyn Mills Cawood, a national planning and engineering firm, to conduct research and compile the plan, which will serve as a blueprint for future transportation projects and expected population growth in Bulloch County over the next 20 years.

“The foundation of a thriving community is a well-planned transportation and mobility network,” said James Pope, director of Planning and Development Director for Bulloch County. “This public input opportunity affords everyone a chance to view proposed projects and provide feedback for priority ranking. Public participation serves as the core of our planning efforts, and we ask for everyone’s input to develop the best plan possible.”

The open house will include a presentation explaining the planning process and a summary of feedback received thus far. Attendees also will be able to participate in an interactive exercise to provide input on the proposed transportation priorities.



