Toys for Tots kicks off annual 2025 campaign in Statesboro, Bulloch County

Toys for Tots kicked off its annual campaign in Statesboro and Bulloch County Thursday with a toy drop at the Visit Statesboro office on South Main St.

For the next several weeks, the public and area businesses are invited to donate new and unwrapped toys at locations around the area. The Statesboro Jaycees are again collaborating with the local Toys for Tots campaign.

Former Georgia Southern athletic director Sam Baker donates the first toy of the 2025 campaign to volunteer Willie Haynes. - photo by Jason Martin



Last year, the Statesboro/Bulloch County Toys for Tots campaign was able to distribute toys to 707 children.

Children received toys through not only the Statesboro Jaycees drive, but also through campaigns with the city of Statesboro and the Statesboro Family YMCA.

Bulloch County citizens who would like to volunteer, donate or request a toy collection box can visit https://statesborojaycees.com/toys-for-tots or email statesborojaycees@gmail.com.