Tik-Tok threat leads to arrest of 17-year-old

A 17-year-old Pembroke resident faces felony charges after the FBI says he made a threat to “blow up a train station in Savannah.”



According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office met Monday with a FBI special agent regarding a threat involving a “danger of death or serious bodily injury.”

Black said in the release that the FBI’s National Ops Center received information on Saturday, July 22 that an individual, via TikTok social media platform, made a comment that he was going to “blow up a train station in Savannah, Ga. at 5:00 p.m.”

“The threat was addressed accordingly by the authorities in Savannah and the FBI immediately,” Black said. “Upon tracing the threat to a local IP address in Bulloch County, the FBI met with investigators of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office where a criminal investigation began immediately.”

After reviewing all information provided by the FBI, BCSO investigators and FBI agent visited the home where the suspect was reported to reside.

Black said an interview with the suspect, Savalas Montrell Harden, revealed that he was using the TikTok social media platform on Saturday. While on Tik-Tok, Harden admitted to posting that he was going to “blow up the train station.”

As a result of the investigation, Inv. William Sims issued warrants and effected the arrest of Harden, 17, for the criminal offenses of terroristic threats and dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts via computer, both of which are felony offenses.

Harden is currently in the Bulloch County Jail pending further court action.

“I would like to express his appreciation to the FBI Statesboro Field Office agents and their continued partnership with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office,” Bulloch Sheriff Noel Brown said.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact Inv. William Sims at (912) 764-1767.