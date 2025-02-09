Three-vehicle accident shuts Savannah Ave./Zetterower Ave. intersection down

A three-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon closed the intersection of Savannah Ave. and Zetterower Ave. down for about 90 minutes.

The wreck between a Subaru Outback hatchback, a Chevrolet Malibu sedan and a Kia SUV left the Kia on its side and did significant damage to the passenger-side front of the Subaru.

Statesboro Fire Department officials at the scene said there were no "apparent serious injuries" from the incident.

From the scene, it appeared the Kia was heading west on Savannah Ave. about 4:45 p.m. Sunday when it was struck by the Subaru traveling north on Zetterower Ave., causing it to roll over onto its passenger side. It was not clear if the Malibu, also on Savannah Ave., then struck the Kia, but it suffered damage to the front end.

The Statesboro Fire Department responded to the three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Savannah Ave. and Zetterower Ave. Sunday afternoon. - photo by Jason Martin





