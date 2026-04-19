Three teens injured in golf cart crash near Nevils

An accident Sunday morning about four miles south of Nevils sent three teenagers to the hospital, though none with life-threatening injuries.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Daniel Gay, the three teenagers were traveling south in a golf cart on Nevils-Groveland Road about 10:30 a.m. A Jeep vehicle following behind attempted to pass the golf cart at the same time the cart was turning into a driveway, Gay said.

The Jeep struck the cart, forcing it off the road while ejecting the three passengers and trapping one under the cart. Gay said EMT personnel arrived on the scene and transported two of the victims to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and the third was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. Gay said the injuries were not life-threatening.

A relative of the two victims taken to East Georgia said the teens lived at the scene of the crash. The third was a friend visiting from Metter, she said.

No other details were released, including no information on possible charges in the incident.