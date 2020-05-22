Three positive tests push Bulloch COVID-19 cases to 49

Three more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bulloch County Friday, bringing the county total to 49, but as of noon no additional patients needed hospitalization, said Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Director Ted Wynn.

Meanwhile, the state saw an increase of more than 1,000 cases since Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the county that have been treated at a hospital remains at nine, Wynn said. Two residents who contracted the virus died.

“While Bulloch County’s confirmed positives are up by three since (Thursday), our hospitalizations remain low which is a good sign,” he said. “The increase in testing would also contribute to that increase (in positive cases).”

East Georgia Regional Medical Center was treating two COVID-19 patients Friday. Bulloch County EMS transported one possible or confirmed COVID-19 patient Thursday, totaling 21 probable and six confirmed patients EMS has transported.

Local numbers remain low compared to other parts of the state, but that is no reason to discontinue safety measures, he said.

“With aggressive testing and contact tracing, people can still be at risk when going out. The Department of Public Health is working hard to implement both.” The mandates in place will continue, he said. “Social gatherings will be limited to a few people and wearing masks in public will likely remain necessary. If you are headed to the beach or lake this weekend, expect a strong law enforcement presence. State Patrol and DNR will be operating at near full strength throughout the holiday weekend.”

As of early afternoon Friday, 427,249 tests had been performed in Georgia, with 41,218 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,061 since Thursday. Wynn said a total of 7,313 have been hospitalized statewide, up 119 since Thursday. There are 1,785 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, an increase of 61 since Tuesday.