‘Threat’ at WJMS deemed not ‘credible’

A “threat” written on a restroom wall Monday afternoon at William James Middle School was determined not to be credible by law enforcement, and no students or staff were evacuated from the campus.

In an email, Hayley Greene, public relations director for the Bulloch County Schools system, said that “at 2:24 p.m., some students on the seventh-grade hallway reported to administrators that a threat was written on the restroom wall.”

According to Green, the message read: “’Don’t come to school on 2/5/21.’ It was written in orange marker on the fourth stall of the girls’ restroom. After conferring with law enforcement, this was not determined to be a credible threat, and it was safe for students to remain on campus for the remainder of the day, and it is safe them to return on Tuesday.”

Greene said William James Principal Dr. Julie Mizell emailed all parents and will send out a call as well.

“Administrators, the school resource officer and the school district's safety director responded and are all involved with fully investigating this incident and ensuring those involved are held responsible,” Greene said.



“We have asked parents to please help us remind children that disruption of a public school, school bus or bus stop are all against the law. Bulloch County Schools nor local public safety will tolerate any threats or actions by any means that disrupt our schools or threaten the safety of our students. To do so may lead to consequences at school and with the legal system.

“We want to thank all the public safety personnel and school system employees who responded in the best possible ways to ensure the safety of children and employees.”