Third annual Ag-Grow Expo is March 1-2

The Bulloch Agricultural Complex will play host to its Third Annual Ag-Grow Expo March 1-2, featuring educational vendors, equipment vendors, kid’s activities, a community stage and some inflatables.

The event is free and open to the public.

“The Ag-Grow Expo has been a great experience for us the last few years at the Ag Complex,” said Recreation Director Eddie Canon. “We are looking forward to hosting this event again so that all citizens can see and learn all about agriculture that we have right here in Bulloch County.”

On Friday, March 1, from 1-7 p.m., educational vendors will teach about the Bulloch County community’s core agriculture products. A few of the educational vendors that will be on hand, include the Georgia Cotton Commission, the Bulloch County Farm Services Agency, Ogeechee Technical College and Bulloch Co 4H.

Also, there will be vendors that will offer demonstrations of several types of equipment that is used in the agriculture industry locally. In addition to these vendors, there will also be concessions and a kids activity area.

Prior to opening to the public March 1, Bulloch County Schools sixth grade students will participate in the Ag Discovery Event.

On Saturday, March 2, from 10 am until 1 pm, the educational, equipment, and activities return, along with the farmer’s market. We will also host livestock for you to visit and learn more about. The community stage will be jumping all day long with singers and dancers!

The event is sponsored by AgSouth Farm Credit, Aspen Aerogels, Bulloch County Farm Bureau, Excelsior EMC and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.

“We could not host this event without our sponsors, and we are grateful that they know that this will be a worthwhile event for our citizens,” Canon said.

For more information on the Ag-Grow Expo, visit www.bullochag.com/ag-grow-expo or call Kimberly Sharpe at (912) 764-5637.