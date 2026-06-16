By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
The Tams light up Downtown Live stage for fourth consecutive year
Tams 2.jpg
Led by Albert "Little Redd" Cottle, far right, his son Mikai Cottle, center, and long-time member Robert Arnold, left, The Tams have been entertaining audiences for more than 60 years. Last Thursday evening was no exception on East Main Street. The Tams have played in Statesboro each of the last four years. (JASON MARTIN/special)

The Tams returned to Downtown Live for the fourth consecutive year on Thursday, June 11, bringing their timeless show to the East Main Street stage. Hits like "Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy" brought generations together to dance in the streets of Statesboro.

The 2026 Downtown Live season concludes June 25 with another familiar favorite, Papa Sol. Admission is free, and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. the day of the concert. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com.