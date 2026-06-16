The Tams light up Downtown Live stage for fourth consecutive year

The Tams returned to Downtown Live for the fourth consecutive year on Thursday, June 11, bringing their timeless show to the East Main Street stage. Hits like "Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy" brought generations together to dance in the streets of Statesboro.

The 2026 Downtown Live season concludes June 25 with another familiar favorite, Papa Sol. Admission is free, and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. the day of the concert. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com.