Teens charged in sexual assault, video sharing

Two teens were charged in an aggravated sodomy incident that happened last fall, but was made public last month after a juvenile female distributed a video of the act.

In early December, the video of juvenile males apparently involved in an ”aggressor vs victim” sexual assault surfaced when the girl, not identified due to her being a juvenile, “AirDropped” it, said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens.

The actual incident reportedly took place two months earlier, he said. Bulloch County Sheriff’s investigators were notified in early December about the assault. The video, which Hutchens said was brief and “not very clear,” was distributed through “AirDrop,” which is a service offered through some Apple, Inc. operating systems, according to Google.com.

“AirDrop uses Bluetooth to create a peer-to-peer Wi-Fi network between the devices,” according to the website.

While some recipients may have received the video while at school, “no incident took place at any school,” Hutchens said.

The assault reportedly took place between a 15-year-old aggressor and a 14-year-old victim, both males. Witnesses who told the Statesboro Herald said it was graphic and disturbing. The assault reportedly occurred at a location in north Statesboro. The case already was under investigation for several days when the video was shared, Hutchens said.

The male teen offender was charged with sodomy, while the female teen offender who aired the video was charged with electronically distributing obscene material to minors. A male juvenile who recorded the act was not charged, as investigators said he “did not know fully what was going on,” Hutchens said.

Both teens arrested were turned back over to parents or guardians, he said. The case has been turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office for further review.

Victims of sexual assault, including children (or their adult representatives), should contact law enforcement immediately. Also, The Teal House Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, at 209 South College Street, may be reached at (912) 487-6060. A 24-hour crisis hotline is available at (888) 489-2226.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.

