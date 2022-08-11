Teen defendant’s triple-murder trial rescheduled for November

Previously stated for this week, the trial of Rolando Millan, now 17, for the July 4, 2021, triple homicide at Lundy’s Trailer Park near Statesboro has been rescheduled for jury selection in November.

Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, Travis Sneed, 37, and Kristina Soles, 37, died after a shooting that July evening at the mobile home park off Miller Street Extension. Millan, who was 16 at the time, faces three counts each of malice or felony murder and aggravated assault, plus three counts of first-degree cruelty to children for allegedly shooting the adults in the presence of three children under age 18 and one count of possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

Millan entered a plea of not-guilty to all charges at his arraignment in March.

No-go Wednesday

Until Judge F. Gates Peed sorted things out during a calendar call Wednesday morning in Bulloch County Superior Court, jury selection for Millan’s trial remained slated to begin then. But documents in the case file already made it fairly obvious that a trial was not going to happen yet.

Assistant District Attorney Judith Ann Oglesby of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Aug. 3 for a continuance on the basis that firearms analysis and DNA typing were still awaiting completion at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Meanwhile, Millan’s attorney, Nicole Fegan of Atlanta, had filed a notice Aug. 1 stating that she had a scheduling conflict because she was expected to represent a different client in a trial in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta at 9 a.m. Aug. 10, the same time the jury selection in Bulloch County had been slated to start. Fegan declared in her notice that her announcement regarding Millan’s trial was “Ready subject to resolution of conflicting case.”

But all potential jurors called to appear Wednesday for Bulloch County Superior Court were released around 9 a.m. because all of the scheduled cases either had resolved without the need for a jury or were not ready for trial, said Bulloch Clerk of Courts Heather Banks McNeal.

Millan’s case was then slated for a new calendar call at 9 a.m. Nov. 1 and jury selection beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 16.

Triple homicide

When Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call to Lundy’s Trailer Park around 7 p.m. on July 4, 2021, they found Brittany Mack suffering from gunshot wounds on the porch of a residence. She died on the way to the hospital.

Officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Statesboro Police Department entered the home and found Travis Sneed, who was Mack’s brother, and Kristina Soles, who was Sneed’s girlfriend, both dead from gunshot wounds.

The GBI quickly became involved and characterized the crime as a triple homicide involving a suspect at large. In August 2021, GBI and Bulloch sheriff’s investigators learned that Millan, then 16, was by then being held in the Augusta Youth Detention Center on unrelated juvenile charges.

Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown and GBI Region 5 Special Agent in Charge Chris DeMarco then held a news conference Sept. 2 identifying Millan, announcing the initial warrants charging him with felony murder and predicting he would remain at the YDC to complete his juvenile sentence before being transferred to Bulloch County for eventual trial as an adult.

Millan was booked into the Bulloch County Jail earlier this year, on or soon after his 17th birthday. He has remained there, with no bond set.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the shootings or discussed what may have brought Millan and the victims together.