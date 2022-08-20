A 'tasty' way to help out the United Way

The 12th annual Tasting Statesboro the United Way was held Thursday — and a sold out group of hundreds of local residents found a delicious way to check out the best fare offered by local food and beverage providers.

Lisa Barnes, left, and Sherlisa Praylo sample some cannoli from Nonna Picci during the Tasting Statesboro United Way fundraiser. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



More than 35 local vendors participate in the event, with proceeds going to support the United Way and to raise awareness. Local charities benefitting from the event include Action Pact, the Red Cross, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts/Coastal Empire Council, Bulloch Med Connection, Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Ferst Foundation, Statesboro Food Bank, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, Hearts & Hands Clinic, Homebound Services, Lift As You Grow, Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch, Safe Haven/Citizens Against Violence and The Salvation Army.

The food came from a variety of cuisines, ranging from breakfast, lunch and dinner, to appetizers, desserts, coffee, beer and wine. The event also featured more than 30 raffle items, and was held at the Russell Union Ballroom at Georgia Southern University.