‘Tasting Statesboro’ set for Aug. 26

With a chance to sample food and drinks from 28 local restaurants, bakeries, coffee bars and other food or beverage purveyors, Carey Melton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Georgia, said if people leave the group’s annual “Tasting Statesboro” fundraiser hungry, “It’s their own fault!”

The 11th Annual Tasting Statesboro event is set for Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the Russell Union Ballroom of Georgia Southern University.

“It’s a win-win-win event,” Melton said. “For the vendors, they get in front of people who otherwise may not have gone to their restaurant or tried their product. For people coming to the event, they get to eat at two dozen or more places all at one time. And it’s all for a great cause.”

Outside of the annual campaign, it is the largest single fundraiser for the local United Way.

Melton said the first Tasting Statesboro event in 2011 raised about $2,500 and that grew to $25,000 last year. All the funds go to support the services delivered by the 14 local partner agencies in the United Way of Southeast Georgia, Melton said.

Every year, establishments from around the area participate in Tasting Statesboro to promote their menus, ranging from breakfast, lunch, dinner and appetizers to desserts, coffee, beer and wine.

“There is something to eat or drink for every taste,” Melton said. “And, remember, the calories don’t count when it’s for a good cause.”

Tickets for the event are $20 in advance or $25 the night of the event.

“A $20 ticket doesn’t seem like much money to help United Way clients, but to some it’s a lot,” Melton said. “It provides service training for Child Advocacy service workers who are the liaisons for children in foster care. It provides eight hygiene kits to victims of natural disasters. It provides eight books to children ages 0-5 delivered to their homes. It provides 10 pounds of food to families in need.”

Tickets can be purchased online at tastingstatesboro.com or in person at Renasant Bank, Citizen’s Bank, Morris Bank, Queensborough Bank, Synovus and Statesboro Bank.

For more information, contact the United Way office at (912) 489-8475 or email cmelton@unitedwaysega.org

Vendors who will be offering samples at the 2021 Tasting Statesboro event: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Hopeulikit BBQ & Market, Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, SmallCakes & Cupcakes, Hunter Cattle Co., Your Pie, Nine Twenty Cattle & Co., Vino Wine Bar, Nonna Picci Pizza, Eagle Creek Brewing Co., Dolans BBQ, Papa Buck’s BBQ, Bull & Barrel Steakhouse, Mellow Mushroom, The Clubhouse, Shane’s Rib Shack, Coca-Cola, Statesboro Sweets, Tandoor & Tap, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Sugar Magnolia Bakery & Café, Summo Tea & Things, Jonny Boy Cookies, Chicken Salad Chick, Baby CJ’s Rib Shack, Cinnaholic, Vandy’s Bar-B-Q and Soyumi Asian Kitchen.