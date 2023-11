On November 16, Georgia Southern University decorated Sweetheart Circle for the Christmas season during the annual holiday lighting event. Georgia Southern Homecoming Duke JB Coleman of Thomasville thanks Santa Gus for a picture at the Williams Center following the official Lighting of Sweetheart Circle. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff  

GS President Kyle Marrero presided over the event, flipping the ceremonial switch during the official lighting at the Statesboro campus as onlookers watched. Emma Bohler, 3, gets a bite of chicken soup from mom Lori at the Williams Center following the official Lighting of Sweetheart Circle. Guests enjoyed hot soup and chili, as well as some sweet holiday treats. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

 Guests enjoyed hot soup and chili, as well as some sweet holiday treats. Santa Gus also entertained and delighted the crowd as well as posing for photos.