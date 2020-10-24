Suspect sought in local burglary, possible homicide

According to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, Bonnie Rushing, of a Stilson-Leefield Rd. address was found dead at her home Friday afternoon.

While Futch did not confirm a cause or time of death, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Captain Todd Hutchens confirmed that a homicide was reported in the Leefield area sometime Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement agents had been searching for suspects who evaded capture Thursday night after a homeowner interrupted a burglary in progress on Old River Road South near the area. One of the suspects who fled was identified as Lee Allen Mayhew, who is wanted by the United States Marshal Service for federal firearms violations, which led to members of the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force joining in the search.

Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown had described Mayhew as likely armed after the burglary attempt. As of Friday night, Mayhew was still at large.

An investigation into both incidents, involving the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is ongoing.

The hunt for the suspects began Thursday night after a homeowner interrupted the burglary.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies, the BCSO K9 team, the Georgia State Patrol Air Unit and U.S. Marshal Service searched for Mayhew and possibly other suspects for several hours Thursday after the homeowner reported the burglary, said Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown.

The victim arrived home around 5 p.m. Thursday to find “a suspicious vehicle parked in his carport,” he said. “Upon further investigation the homeowner realized that his house had been broken into and several items, including firearms, were missing.”

The K9 unit arrived and tried to track Mayhew and possible other offenders, with deputies having identified Mayhew through investigation at the scene, he said. Mayhew is also wanted by the United States Marshal Service for federal firearms violations, which led to members of the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force joining in the search, he said.

After the ground and air search, Mayhew was not found.

The Sheriff’s Office described Mayhew as white, with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’11”, weighs 198 pounds and is approximately 44 years old.