Suspect in Sunday shooting incident arrested in Jackson

The suspect in a Sunday shooting in Statesboro was taken into custody Wednesday in middle Georgia.

According to a release Thursday from Capt. Jared Akins, deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office in Jackson were conducting a routine traffic stop when they identified Jermon Dickerson as a passenger in the car. Dickerson was arrested on his outstanding aggravated assault warrant and was extradited back to Bulloch County.

Statesboro Police had issued two arrest warrants Tuesday for Dickerson, 18, after a reported personal dispute resulted in one man being shot Sunday night.

Akins said Tuesday that arrest warrants were sworn for Jermon Ja’reese Dickerson for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This past Sunday, SPD officers responded at 8 p.m. to Bobby Donaldson Ave. after a gunshot was detected in that area by Flock’s Raven sensors.

At the same time, a call was placed by a third party reporting a man had been shot at that location.

“Officers arrived and discovered the adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the torso,” Akins said. “The victim was transported by EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and subsequently to Memorial in Savannah. He is expected to recover.”

Akins said that detectives believe the dispute was personal between the victim and Dickerson.

Information about the incident may be provided to Senior Detective Dustin Cross at 912- 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the SPD website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.



