Suspect charged in two counties for breaking into autos

U.S. Marshals captured a man in a Statesboro hotel Tuesday who is wanted in connection to a rash of entering auto crimes in Statesboro and Swainsboro.

James Oshan Phillips, 26, of Advance Street in Swainsboro, is being held on several entering auto charges, said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins.

Phillips is believed to be responsible for a number of entering auto incidents in December and January on Rucker Lane and Georgia Avenue.

“Credit cards stolen in these entering autos were later used to make purchases at several locations in Statesboro,” Akins said.

Detectives assigned to the cases determined through video surveillance that Phillips was the offender.

“Warrants were issued for Phillips for two counts of entering auto, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” Akins said.

In the meantime, Statesboro police detectives were contacted by the Swainsboro Police Department and learned that Phillips was also wanted for entering autos committed in Swainsboro, as well as for felony probation violation, he said.

Considering the felony charge, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force was asked to assist in locating and arresting Phillips. They found him Tuesday at the Red Roof Inn on South Main Street in Statesboro, assisted by officers with the SPD’s Impact Team, he said.

“A search of Phillips’ room by Impact officers revealed a quantity of drugs as well,” he said.

Phillips was transported to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information on these cases should contact Detective James Winskey or Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911.