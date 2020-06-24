Suspect arrested in shooting, also faces drug charges

A tip led the Statesboro Police Impact Team to arrest a man Tuesday suspected in a June 7 shooting at the corner of West Main Street and College Street.

Nieman Mincey, 20, Johnson Lane, who was wanted for drug and weapons charges stemming from the shooting, was located in Cone Homes, said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins.

Mincey attempted to flee but was taken into custody. In his possession, “officers discovered a trafficking weight of what was suspected to be MDMA (Ecstasy) along with marijuana,” he said. “The MDMA later field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.” Mincey was transported to the Bulloch County Jail on charges of four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of MDMA with intent to distribute; trafficking in fentanyl; trafficking in MDMA.

Anyone with information on drug or weapons activity in the City of Statesboro should contact SPD’s Impact Team at 912-764-9911.