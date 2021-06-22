Susan Cox elected to State Bar Board of Governors

Susan W. Cox of Edenfield Cox Bruce in Statesboro was re-elected recently to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia.

Cox, a member of the Board of Governors since 2005, will continue to serve in the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, Post 2 seat on the board, representing Bulloch, Effingham, Jenkins and Screven counties.

She earned her law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1978. She focuses her law practice in the areas of business and general litigation, domestic relations law, education law, mediations, personal injury and medical malpractice law and wrongful death cases. She is a past president of the Bulloch County Bar Association.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.

In 2020, Cox was named “Lawyer of the Year” for Bet-the-Company-Litigation in Savannah.

This is the third time Cox has been recognized as a Lawyer of the Year in this category. She previously received the honor in 2013 and 2018.

She is a past participant in Leadership Georgia, is a fellow with the Lawyers Foundation, a member of ABOTA, and is the past chair of the Southern District Federal Court Advisory Committee. She also serves as a Bar Examiner for the Supreme Court.

The State Bar of Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Tifton, was established in 1964 by Georgia’s Supreme Court as the successor to the Georgia Bar Association, founded in 1884.



