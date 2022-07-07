‘Stuff the Bus’ school supplies campaign underway

For the ninth consecutive year, Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch and United Way of Southeast Georgia are partnering for their annual Back to School Supply Drive – “Stuff the Bus.”

“The pandemic and the economic challenges that families are continuing to experience as a result of the pandemic, mean that families and school personnel are going to need our assistance more than ever before,” said Lora Cooper, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch.

“We partner with the Bulloch County Board of Education staff to identify children in need of school supplies. All school supplies are given directly to each public elementary, middle and high school in Bulloch County so that school personnel can discreetly distribute the school supplies to the identified children.”

Georgia is ranked 38th in the nation for child and family well-being according to the “Kids Count” annual study done by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

“This school supply drive is an opportunity for the community to work together to help change the state of child and family well-being here in Bulloch County and throughout the state of Georgia,” Cooper said.

Carey Cassedy, executive director of United Way of Southeast Georgia added, “We are hopeful that our efforts will help the children in our school system have a successful school year. When you give from your heart, you get back so much more, and knowing you are helping a child succeed is a great return on your investment.”

School supplies will be collected now through through July 19. Donated school supplies may be placed in designated boxes at the following locations: Morris Bank, Core Credit Union, Synovous Bank, Queensborough National Bank, Renasant Bank, Citizens Bank, Bulloch First and The Heritage Bank.

Also, St. Matthew Catholic Church, Trinity Episcopal Church and Pittman Park Methodist Church are working with their members to collect school supplies. Statesboro Jaycees are hosting an event to collect school supplies – Drinks for a Cause: Pack the Backpacks Drive on Friday, July 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Patterson’s Station 67.

“You can also reach out directly to Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch or United Way of Southeast Georgia to make a financial donation that will be used to purchase school supplies,” Cooper said.

For more information about the Stuff the Bus 2022 campaign, contact Cooper at the Outreach Center office at (912) 489-8547 or by email at ed@pcabulloch.org or contact Carey Cassedy at the United Way office at (912) 489-8475 or by email at ccassedy@unitedwaysega.org.