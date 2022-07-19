Study: East Georgia has $63.9M economic impact

East Georgia State College announced last week the school had a $63.9 million economic impact for fiscal year 2021 on the area economy.

As a whole, the University System of Georgia contributed a total of $19.3 billion to Georgia’s economy between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. This is a $700,000 million or 3.8% increase over the previous year.

“(East Georgia) has been a major driver to the local and state economy for nearly 50 years since its first graduating class in 1973,” said David Schecter, president at East Georgia State College. “The multiplier effect of having a successful college in our community cannot be underestimated and we are thankful for the local support we have received over the years to keep us strong.

“We currently have the lowest tuition and fees in the USG, so not only do we contribute considerably to the area, we do so at a cost that is affordable to all families. In terms of bang-for-buck, there may be no better deal around than a top-notch degree from our College.” David Schecter

The study is conducted on behalf of the University System by Jeffrey M. Humphreys, Ph.D., who is director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.

The report also showed the System generated 152,629 full- and part-time jobs across the state with East Georgia State responsible for 652 of the jobs. Of the 152,629 jobs generated by USG institutions, approximately 33% of the positions are on-campus jobs and 67% are off-campus. The study found that for each job created by a college on its campus, two additional jobs are created in the local community.

“USG institutions and the system as a whole are key contributors to our state and are an economic engine for communities in every region of Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “That economic impact continues to climb, and we are grateful to Governor Brian Kemp and the General Assembly for their support of the university system and public higher education as we focus on increasing prosperity for the state and all Georgians.”

The full economic impact report is available at USG’s website. For more information, contact Harley Smith at hdsmith@ega.edu.



