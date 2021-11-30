Stephanie Howell joins AirEvac team as sales manager

AirMedCare Network and Air Evac Lifeteam announced Stephanie Shuman Howell will be the new membership sales manager for southeast Georgia.

Howell, who began her duties in July, covers six counties in southeast Georgia: Bulloch, Candler, Screven, Jenkins, Bryan and Evans.

Howell previously served in various economic development, marketing and sales roles in the Bulloch County area. She began her career in Chamber work and helped start revitalization efforts for Downtown Statesboro when she served as the executive director for the Main Street Statesboro program and Downtown Statesboro Development Authority.

Howell is a past recipient of the Young Careerist Award, graduated from Leadership Bulloch, Leadership Southeast Bulloch, the Georgia Academy for Economic Development, and served for several years on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Downtown Association.

She later went on to work for H.A. Sack Company and SCM as their Business Development contact, and from there was hired as the director of Sales and Markeing for the groundbreaking and only full-service hotel at the time, Holiday Inn Statesboro and Emma’s Restaurant.

Howell said coming to work for AirMedCare Network at the Statesboro Air Evac Lifeteam location was a life chapter change. Howell said she knew Sandie Cryder, who was the membership sales manager for nearly 10 years before she passed away in November 2020.

“Sandie was a friend, and I decided to apply for this position at the last minute,” Howell said. “I thought, ‘If anyone needs to do this, I want it to be a friend of hers.’ She was so well known and well loved. I want to respectfully carry on what she started.”

There are more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states, and providers are Air Evac Lifeteam, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corp., and REACH Air Medical.

“I am a firm believer in emergency air medical care – especially in rural areas,” Howell said. “It is vital to have this service in southeast Georgia, knowing a higher level of emergency healthcare can be more than an hour away by ground.”