Statesboro’s 2 Rotary Clubs salute Don Poe as 2024 Citizen of the Year
He shares honor with other Feed the Boro backers after food distributions surpassed 2 million meals
Don Poe expresses his gratitude after being named the 2024 Citizen of the Year by the Statesboro Rotary Clubs at Forest Heights Country Club on Wednesday, April 10.
Don Poe expresses his gratitude after being named the 2024 Citizen of the Year by the Statesboro Rotary Clubs at Forest Heights Country Club on Wednesday, April 10. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
By recognizing Don Poe as 2024 Citizen of the Year, the Rotary Club of Statesboro and Rotary Club of Downtown Statesboro on Wednesday in effect also saluted the Feed the Boro charitable organization of which Poe is president. In early February, Feed the Boro distributed the equivalent of a 2 millionth meal.
