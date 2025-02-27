Statesboro YMCA to introduce EGYM fitness technology

At noon on Monday, March 3, the Statesboro YMCA will become the latest branch within the YMCA of Coastal Georgia to introduce EGYM, which is considered a revolutionary fitness system that personalizes workouts for individuals of all fitness levels.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for noon will be the official unveiling of the advanced technology, and will make the local Y, at 409 Clairborne Ave., the ninth location in the association to feature EGYM.

The YMCA of Coastal Georgia currently is the only fitness organization in the region offering access to EGYM. The system combines intelligent workout equipment with digital integration to create efficient, customized fitness experiences for all users. The system is designed to make exercise accessible and impactful for people of all ages and abilities.

“This technology is a game-changer for our community,” said Mary Arocha, senior vice president of Healthy Living for the Coastal YMCA. “EGYM’s personalized approach ensures that everyone, regardless of their fitness level, can enjoy a supportive, innovative workout experience.”

Hannah Beggs, executive branch director of the Statesboro Family YMCA, added, "We are excited to contribute to this regional initiative that brings innovative health and fitness solutions to our members. The introduction of EGYM highlights our commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone."

For more information about the YMCA of Coastal Georgia or EGYM, visit ymcaofcoastalga.org.



