Statesboro YMCA looking for school supplies

The Statesboro Family YMCA is asking members of the community to donate items that will be used to fill a backpack with school supplies that will be given to students prior to the start of the new school year in August.

"The cost of purchasing school supplies can be overwhelming for many parents, and the Statesboro Family YMCA is proud to do what we can to help ease that burden for parents in our community,” said YMCA Branch Director Dorsey Baldwin.

Now through Saturday, July 24, all community members are requested to donate a backpack filled with new school supplies, or donate items from the suggested list of school supplies, or purchase supplies from the Statesboro Family YMCA Amazon Wish List, which will be shipped directly to the YMCA.

“With just about 20% of children under the age of 18 years old living below the poverty line, as an organization committed to social responsibility, the Statesboro Family YMCA wants to do whatever we can to help those who need help the most,” Baldwin said.

YMCA Wish List

Backpacks

Colored Pencils (12 count)

#2 Pencils

1” Binder with Paper

Glue Sticks

Crayons (24 count)

Pens (Black/Blue)

Dividers for Binders

Safe Scissors (Ages 5-12)

Basic Calculator

Plastic Folders

Erasers

Pencil Cases

Rulers

Drop off donations at the Statesboro Family YMCA located off East Jones Ave. during operating hours; Monday – Friday 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. or Sunday noon-6 p.m.

To shop on Amazon and have items shipped directly to the YMCA, visit: http://tiny.cc/YWishList.

If you or someone you know is in need of a backpack with school supplies, visit the website tiny.cc/YMCABP to sign up or call the Statesboro Family YMCA at (912) 225-1962.