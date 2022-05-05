Statesboro woman charged in stabbing incident

A Statesboro woman was charged with aggravated assault after a knifing incident during a fight.



Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said SPD patrol officers responded to Morris Heights Apartments on Wednesday for a report that a woman in the complex behind Luetta Moore Park had been stabbed.

The victim sustained a stab wound during an altercation on nearby Pine Street. She was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, Akins said.

After detectives conducted interviews and searched for additional evidence, officers arrested 27-year-old Ccliyah Wynn of Lovett Street on a single count of aggravated assault. Akins said she was transported to the Bulloch County Jail, where she remains, pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information on the case may contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.