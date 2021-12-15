Statesboro VFW collecting donations Saturday for Kentucky tornado victims

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10825, Statesboro, backing an effort by the VFW’s Department of Georgia, is asking Bulloch County residents to donate to help people in Kentucky whose communities were devastated by tornadoes last weekend.

VFW Post 10825 members will be available to receive items – of types specified in this article – from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the post’s headquarters, 100 Rucker Lane, which is off U.S. Highway 301 South past the southern end of Statesboro’s Blue Mile, on the side opposite from the Georgia Southern campus.

In its appeal for donations from residents of rural Georgia, the VFW notes that Kentucky residents are suffering not just in the cities that have received most of the media attention but in also small towns such as Bremen, Dawson Spring and Hickory, among others.

The Georgia VFW headquarters has been in touch with the Kentucky VFW commander, who indicated that donations received here are to be delivered to VFW Post 6291 in Murray, Kentucky, for distribution where they are needed, reported Post 10825, Statesboro, member and VFW Department of Georgia Judge Advocate Dean Rakoskie.

Items accepted

The VFW is accepting the following items: new blankets; new towels and wash cloths; new clothes (winter coats, gloves, sweaters, sweatshirts, hats, socks, underclothes, pajamas); diapers, baby formula, wipes, non-perishable food items (baby food, ramen, canned and instant soups, peanut butter, jelly, apple sauce, crackers, chili, spaghetti, as canned or sauce and dry pasta; rice; beans; canned goods such as corn and green beans; tea, coffee (but not Keurig or K cups); bathroom and facial tissues; paper plates; cutlery; disposable cups; trash bags; personal hygiene products (male and female) and new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls.

This is not necessarily an exhaustive list, but note that the call is for new items only, not used ones. The VFW also asks that would-be donors not bring bottled water, since its leaders have been told that the availability of water is not an issue.

Cash, too

Cash contributions will also be accepted. Make checks payable to VFW Department of Georgia. For questions, contact VFW Post Commander Mike Cox at (912) 512-2747. Post 10825 is an IRS-approved 501c1 charitable organization.