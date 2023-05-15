Statesboro Tree Board accepting applications

The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its Tree Board. Each Tree Board appointment is for a three-year term.

The Statesboro Tree Board meets once a month. The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is Friday, May 26, at 5 p.m. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

The Statesboro Tree Board was established in January 1991 and consists of nine members appointed by Statesboro’s Mayor and City Council. The board is responsible for hearing requests for variances for special use permits in the enforcement of the City of Statesboro Tree Ordinance.

The board meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

To learn more about each of the city's commissions or to apply, visit https://www.statesboroga.gov/boards-commissions.