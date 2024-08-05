Statesboro teens arrested for auto theft, break-ins

Two Statesboro teens were arrested in Atlanta after a vehicle reported stolen Friday in Bulloch County showed up on Flock camera devices in north Georgia.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, SPD officers were called Friday to three separate apartment complexes on Fair Road and Lanier Drive for reports of entering autos, which had been committed overnight. Also, a vehicle was stolen from one of the complexes and entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen.

Akins said the car stolen from Statesboro began generating Flock hits in Atlanta several hours after being taken. The Flock tag reader system, installed in Statesboro in 2023, runs tags to determine whether or not the vehicle is entered as stolen.

Soon after, Akins said Atlanta Police were able to locate the stolen vehicle and take two men from Statesboro into custody. Items stolen from the reported entering autos also were recovered.

Demial Tribble, 17, of Clito Road and Jermaine Saunders, 17, of Chandler Road were arrested and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Akins said both will be returned to Bulloch County and charged with theft by taking motor vehicle and multiple counts of entering auto.

Since 2023, Flock and the Fusus video sharing system have contributed directly to solving more than 30 major felony cases in Statesboro, Akins said, including three homicides and eight aggravated assaults/batteries. They also have helped recover 11 stolen vehicles.

“Both systems have been used on a daily basis to prevent and solve other crimes as well,” Akins said.