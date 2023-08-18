Statesboro raids target illegal drugs, weapons

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team recently conducted several operations resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of weapons and significant quantities of illegal drugs.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black with the Sheriff’s Office, the Suppression Team received information Aug. 10 about multiple individuals located at 8 Spruce Street in Statesboro distributing narcotics.

Upon arrival at the residence, 10 individuals were detained and a search warrant was drafted, Black said. During the search, a trafficking amount of fentanyl was recovered along with a trafficking amount of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Schedule II pills, three pistols and an AK-47, according to the release.

Black said all 10 individuals were arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail, where they remain pending further court proceedings.

“(I) would like to continue to encourage citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of drug activity that you may suspect,” Sheriff Noel Brown said. “All complaints will remain anonymous and be investigated thoroughly.”

August 11 incident

In another release, Black said the Suppression Team began an investigation Aug. 11 in reference to a recovered stolen firearm. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Kevin Lewis, a convicted felon, facilitated the sale of a stolen Glock pistol in exchange for cash and an AR-15 rifle, according to the release.

Through further investigation, Black said a search warrant was obtained for Lewis' residence, located on Morris Street in Statesboro, where Lewis lives with his father, Gary Lewis, who is also a convicted felon. During the execution of the search warrant, Gary Lewis and Brenda Reddick were located inside the residence, where a revolver, shotgun, marijuana and hydrocodone were located.

Gary Lewis, Kevin Lewis and Reddick are currently at the Bulloch County Jail, where they remain awaiting further court proceedings.

June/July/investigation

During the months of June and July, the Crime Suppression Team began an investigation into the distribution of narcotics from a residence on Bulloch Street in Statesboro. According to Black, the months-long investigation culminated July 24, with the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of Bulloch Street.

As a result of the search warrant, Flarissa Dunning was arrested for sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a park and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Also, Marcus Green was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.