Statesboro Police seeking suspect who robbed Enmarket Wednesday morning

The Statesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of a local convenience store Wednesday morning.

According to the SPD, a black man robbed the clerk at the Enmarket convenience store located at 2298 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, across from Parker’s, at 2:53 a.m. Wednesday.

“We are releasing still images of him, along with the audio from the robbery itself which reveals the offender's voice, and video of him fleeing from the scene unmasked,” the release stated. “We are confident that someone can positively identify the offender.

The release cautioned that the offender “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who can identify the man is requested to contact Det. Ann Herrin at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD website https://statesboropd.com/.