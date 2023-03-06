UPDATE: Statesboro Police find 13-year-old girl, who may have run away

A 13-year-old girl who was suspected of running away, has been located.

According to an email from Capt. Jared Akins, Destiny McKenzie who left her home on Olde Towne Drive in Statesboro just after midnight on Monday, was found Monday afternoon and is safe.

In an earlier release asking for the public's help in finding McKenzie, Akins wrote: "Investigation by detectives has confirmed that she was seen at a convenience store in Brooklet at 6:40 a.m. Monday morning driving a silver 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Georgia tag RKU9030."

Because she had the capability to travel across jurisdictions, Akins said police sent out the release and a photo of McKenzie to broaden the scope of the search.