Statesboro police begin distributing fentanyl facts and overdose info card

Motivated by the drug overdose deaths of five people in Statesboro since Jan. 1 among a total of eight known overdose cases here in three months, the Statesboro Police Department has begun distributing a fentanyl facts and overdose response laminated card.



The "Facts about Fentanyl" side of the card notes that 64,000 of the record 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in a 12-month period, from April 2020 to April 2021, were attributed to the powerful synthetic opioid. It also includes a list of the signs of overdosing.

The other side lists five steps to take if you think someone is overdosing and features a "Recovery is Possible" message, which notes that Narcan, a nasal spray brand of the overdose intervention drug naloxone, is available to the public through the local nonprofit organization Freedom Through Recovery. At bottom, there's a "Don't run, call 911!" paragraph quoting the text of Georgia's overdose-related Good Samaritan Law, which bars arrests and prosecutions for drug violations discovered solely because someone called for medical assistance.

"We're not encouraging the use of illegal drugs, we just want people to stay as safe as possible, and we really want to encourage people to get into treatment," said Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead. "You know, we'd rather they get naloxone than not; we'd rather they get into treatment than need naloxone."

He had announced plans for the cards in mid-March, when the total of overdose incidents in Statesboro known to police this year had reached seven in 10 weeks — equaling the total for all of 2022 — and the number of overdose deaths had already reached five — one more than in all of last year.

Then, from mid-March to mid-April, the Statesboro Police Department learned of at least one more overdose.

"I'm aware of one more incident, but the person was given naloxone and they survived," Broadhead said.

Although not certain in every instance, police suspect that fentanyl was the culprit drug in all of the overdoses. But none of the overdose victims are known to have been intentionally using fentanyl.

"I can't say 100%, because who knows what's going on in people's minds, but generally speaking, I would say that none of these people were intentionally ingesting fentanyl," Broadhead said.