By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro PD welcomes newly sworn officers
Statesboro Police
Pictured above, left to right are, Ryan Smith (Weston, W.V., to Port Wentworth), Anita Cannady (Statesboro), Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, Scott Anderson (Dublin) and Andrew Fowler (Perry).

The Statesboro Police Department welcomed four new officers recently when they were sworn in at a Statesboro City Council meeting.

Sworn in were: Ryan Smith, originally from Weston, W.V., but most recently of Port Wentworth, Anita Cannady of Statesboro, Scott Anderson from Dublin and Andrew Fowler from Perry.

The officers are now in the Filed Training Program, which takes about four months. After they complete that program, all will be assigned to the Patrol Division to begin their law enforcement careers.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter