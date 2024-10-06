Statesboro PD welcomes newly sworn officers

The Statesboro Police Department welcomed four new officers recently when they were sworn in at a Statesboro City Council meeting.

Sworn in were: Ryan Smith, originally from Weston, W.V., but most recently of Port Wentworth, Anita Cannady of Statesboro, Scott Anderson from Dublin and Andrew Fowler from Perry.

The officers are now in the Filed Training Program, which takes about four months. After they complete that program, all will be assigned to the Patrol Division to begin their law enforcement careers.

