Statesboro, partners hosting toy drive

The City of Statesboro, in partnership with Bulloch County NAACP, the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation is hosting a toy drive to bring Christmas joy to local families in need.

The toy drive is now underway and runs through Thursday, Dec. 15.

“All children should get to experience the joy of Christmas,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “For many families, the holiday season can be a financial burden. We hope this toy drive will take the burden off parents or guardians, so they can spend more time making holiday memories with their kids instead of worrying if Santa will stop by.”

The city and its partner organizations are seeking donations in the form of new, unwrapped toys for ages 1 to 16.

Toy donations may be dropped off in the Statesboro City Hall lobby located at 50 East Main Street, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Once all toy donations have been received, the partner organizations will work with local agencies to identify families in need.

Parents or guardians may request to receive toy donations by contacting Delinda Gaskins, Bulloch County NAACP President at (912) 682 - 4917.