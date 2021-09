Statesboro Martial Arts announced the business has just moved from it Buckhead Drive location to 23316 Highway 80 East, next door to Technique Dance Studio.

An open house is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 25 and the community is welcome to visit. Statesboro Martial Arts specializes in self -defense, bully prevention and fitness for all age levels. The studio also offers kickboxing and yoga. For more information, visit statesboromartialarts.com.