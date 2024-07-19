Statesboro High valedictorian, salutatorian receive new scholarships

The newly-formed Elizabeth Scott Brown Scholars in Service Foundation Inc. recently awarded its first local scholarships.

Statesboro High School graduating seniors Nicholes Cortes and Eli Compton were each selected for renewable annual awards. Cortes will receive $1,500 per school year, while Compton will receive $1,000.

Award ceremonies were held earlier this month at the entrance to the Pittman Park Education Center, according to a release.

Elizabeth Scott Brown



The location was chosen to honor the late Elizabeth Scott Brown, the foundation’s namesake. Brown had worked at the center as a preschool teacher for 15 years.

“A respected and dedicated community leader, Elizabeth was on her way to teach another group of elementary, middle, and high school students on February 25, 2023 when a car accident ended her life at the age of 63,” the release stated.

Earlier in her career, Brown was a preschool teacher at Weaver’s Play and Learn Center in Sylvania. Brown is remembered as a lifelong educator and also for her community service work in Screven County.

Foundation director and United States Army Officer, Octavia Scott said, “Through these worthy and talented recipients, Roger, Kimberly, and I can ensure that the wonderful works of our mom’s life will continue to bear fruit for students and the community for many years to come.”

Cortes and Compton were selected after a review of their outstanding academic records, extensive community service and residency in or near Screven or Bulloch County.

Cortes was the valedictorian of his graduating class and stated in his application, “I want the next generation of kids to grow up in a Statesboro that I am proud of, and for that generation to put effort into maintaining that vision of Statesboro too. I want to set an example for others to follow.”

He plans to attend Georgia Tech to study computer engineering.

Compton was the salutatorian of his graduating class and stated in his application, “I believe that education is not only a pathway to individual success, but also a means to create positive change in the world.”

Eli Compton



He plans to attend Georgia Tech to study in aerospace engineering.